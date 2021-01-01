From gotags
GoTags Nylon Personalized Dog Leash, Black, Medium: 6-ft long, 5/8-in wide
Help your favorite furry friend stand out from the crowd with his very own personalized leash. Crafted with durability and comfort in mind, this one-of-a-kind piece is made of strong but soft nylon webbing. Fully customizable, this leash comes in 5 colors and 3 widths. Add up to 25 characters in one of 14 thread colors to permanently embroider your dog’s name, temperament or other messages such as “Blind Dog”, “Do Not Pet” or “Dog in Training”. It’s designed with a generous hand loop for comfort and control and has a non-corrosive stainless-steel swivel clip to attach to your sidekick's collar or harness. And to ensure you get the most out of your purchase, it’s machine washable for hassle-free cleaning. Each six-foot leash is suitable for dogs from all barks of life. This leash is far from ordinary—it’s paw-sonal!