From aspen pet

Aspen Pet Nylon Dog Lead

$7.91 on sale
($42.99 save 82%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Dog collarReinforced stitching for years of useHigh quality nylon resists wearingRed3/8" x 5'Carded

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com