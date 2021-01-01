Our new Superflex collection has it all! Flexability, moveability and fashionability! Designed in double-knit fabric that stretches, contours and flatters, it is machine washable and wrinkle free. Featuring a A-line silhouette and chic windowpane print, this dress brings a sophisticated touch. Overview V-neck. Short sleeves. Belted. A-line skirt. Windowpane print. Fit & Sizing Hits at knee. Fabric & care 87% Polyester, 10% Rayon, 3% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Windowpane-Print Flare Dress - Superflex Black/White | Size Small Spandex/Polyester/Rayon