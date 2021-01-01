New! Introducing The Whitney High-Waist Pull-On Capri Pant. Slim. Flattering. Comfortable. Looks like the office, feels like the weekend! We love the sleek, body-con silhouette. Overview Pull-on style. Elastic waistband. Faux back welt pockets. Darts below waistband. Cuffed hem. Fit & Sizing Slim leg. Capri length. Sits just below waist. Slimming through hip & thigh. Fabric & care 75% Rayon, 21% Nylon, 4% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Tall Whitney High-Waisted Pull-On Slim-Leg Capri Pants Green Jasmine | Size X-Small Nylon/Spandex/Rayon