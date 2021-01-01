Our Whitney pant gets an update with a subtle bootcut silhouette and accent buttons at the ankle. High-waisted and flattering in an easy pull-on style, these are a no-brainer choice for everyday. Overview High waisted. Pull-on style. Accent buttons by ankle. Back welt pockets. Fit & Sizing Flare below knee. Full length. Fabric & care 61% Cotton, 38% Polyester, 1% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Tall Whitney High-Waisted Pull-On Barely Bootcut Pants - Navy Blue | Size X-Small Spandex/Polyester/Cotton