New - Introducing the Lexi Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans! Our classic denim skinny jeans are the perfect fall companion, finished with silvertone hardware. Overview Zip front with button closure. Front scoop pockets. Belt loops. Back yoke & back patch pockets. Fit & Sizing Full length. Fitted through hip & thigh. Sits slightly below waist. Fabric & care 74% Cotton, 25% Polyester, 1% Lycra. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Tall Lexi Mid-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans Houston Wash | Size 2 Polyester/Cotton