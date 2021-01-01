From new york and company

NY&Co Women's Tall Lexi Mid-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans Houston Wash | Size 2 Polyester/Cotton

$19.48 on sale
($64.95 save 70%)
In stock
Buy at newyork&company

Description

New - Introducing the Lexi Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans! Our classic denim skinny jeans are the perfect fall companion, finished with silvertone hardware. Overview Zip front with button closure. Front scoop pockets. Belt loops. Back yoke & back patch pockets. Fit & Sizing Full length. Fitted through hip & thigh. Sits slightly below waist. Fabric & care 74% Cotton, 25% Polyester, 1% Lycra. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Tall Lexi Mid-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans Houston Wash | Size 2 Polyester/Cotton

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com