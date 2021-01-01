Our new Superflex collection has it all! Flexability, moveability and fashionability! Designed in double-knit fabric that stretches, contours and flatters, it is machine washable and wrinkle free. With vertical stripes and a wide-leg silhouette, this pant demands attention in any outfit. Wear with a statement heel for an evening look. Overview High waist. Wide leg. Striped. Front pockets. Back pockets. Pull-on style. Superflex fabric. Fit & Sizing Full length. Fabric & care 66% Polyester, 30% Rayon, 4% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Pull-On Stripe Wide-Leg Ponte Pants - Superflex Black/White | Size X-Large Spandex/Polyester/Rayon