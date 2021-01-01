From new york and company

NY&Co Women's High-Waisted Leopard-Inset Distressed Super-Skinny Jeans Blue | Size 4 Spandex/Polyester/Rayon

$41.97 on sale
($69.95 save 40%)
In stock
Buy at newyork&company

Description

These jeans are elevated by trendy leopard insets throughout their distressed detailing, while a high waist and super-skinny leg ensure a flattering fit. Wear them with ankle boots to make a statement. Overview High waist. Super skinny leg. Zip fly and button closure. Belt loops. Front pockets and coin holder. Back yoke and pockets. Distressed. Leopard print insets. Cuffed ankles. Fit & Sizing Ankle length. Fabric & care 70% Cotton, 25% Polyester, 3% Rayon, 2% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's High-Waisted Leopard-Inset Distressed Super-Skinny Jeans Blue | Size 4 Spandex/Polyester/Rayon

