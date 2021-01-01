Nuvi LED Landscape Deck Light 10 Pack by Hinkley - Color: Grey - Finish: Titanium - (15446TT-10)

Bundled in a pack of 10, the Nuvi LED Landscape Deck Light 10 Pack by Hinkley Lighting adds modernized sophistication to outdoor landscaping. A perfect solution to deck lighting, the Nuvi is constructed of robust Vinyl alloy with LED components that carry a 10-year warranty. Its LED bulb extends horizontally across the deck lights surface, giving a decent spread to the accent lighting provided. This product features a range of different mounting options for flexibility and easy installation. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Grey. Finish: Titanium