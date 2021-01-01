Nutrition Food Scale, Perfect for Weighing Nutritional Meals, Calculating Food Facts, and Portioning Snacks, Designed in St. Louis.

Best Quality Guranteed. ACCURATE MEASUREMENTS: Four precision weighing sensors ensure accuracy within .1 oz/1 gm. NUTRITION FACTS: Get nutritional data for up to 2000 foods, including custom entries. TRACK MACROS. EASY TO CLEAN: Smooth surface and hygienic touch-sensitive buttons. DURABLE: Tempered glass top. PERSONAL CUSTOMER SERVICE: Get answers from the team at our St. Louis headquarters. 2-YEAR WARRANTY. MAKING THINGS BETTER: Nourish purchases help the Global Orphan Project care for children in need.