Chef Nutrition Facts Cool Chefs Equipment & Gifts Nutrition Facts Cool Chefs Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you love cooking and have a passion for healthy food then look no further than this awesome chef nutrition facts, Cool apparel item for chefs and those who love cooking. Look and feel great in this amazing and cool chef nutrition facts funny and cool chef, chef's apparel item. Makes the perfect gift for graduation, birthdays, Christmas and gift-giving occasions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only