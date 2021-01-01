From garnier
Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Hair Color and Anti-Brass Treatment, Mascarpone Creme PL2, Pack of 2
Advertisement
Bold Nourishing Hair Color: The number 1 Nourishing Color Creme; Nutrisse Ultra Color is formulated with color boost technology and a blend of triple fruit oils: avocado, olive, and shea; to deliver bold, boosted permanent hair color, even to dark hair Permanent Hair Dye: Garnier Nutrisse hair color crème, with grape seed and avocado oil, comes in a complete hair dye kit and nourishes while it colors with a rich, non drip creme formula Garnier Hair Color: For hair nourishing, easy to use permanent hair dye, temporary hair color, root touch up, or to enhance your natural hair color, turn to Garnier hair color Over 100 Years of Pioneering in Hair Care: Since 1904 Garnier has blended naturally inspired and derived ingredients into breakthrough formulas; Nourish your hair with hair color and care from Garnier Inspired By Nature: Garnier carries an array of products for your hair and skin care needs, from shampoos, color care and styling products to formulas that cleanse, moisturize and repair skin