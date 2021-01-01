Solid Gold NutrientBoost Hund-N-Flocken Beef, Brown Rice & Pearled Barley Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag

Give your pooch a meal that you can feel good about giving with the Solid Gold NutrientBoost Hund-N-Flocken Beef Dry Dog Food. This recipe is made with beef that is sourced in the USA for a natural source of protein. This drool-worthy, meaty flavor is complemented by nutritious whole grains like brown rice, which is a great source of fiber, B vitamins, and minerals. This recipe also contains superfoods, living probiotics and rich omegas to support your pup’s digestive system and immune health. Bone appétit!