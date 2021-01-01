Nurses Week Tees by AnywhereYouAre Co. Registered Public Health Nurses Week RN Supervisor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect Birthday or christmas gift for RN woc nurse love heart, caduceus women nursing school student graduation, appreciation on nurses week essential nurse life to educated registered nurse supervisor, rn nurse gift Check our brand to discover more funny Nurse tees . RN Public Health Nurse, Nurses Week, gifts For Women Be A Registered Nurse Supervisor, Nursing School Graduated 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only