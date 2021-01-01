Nurse Scrub Designer Handblown Glass Hanging Figurine Ornament

Spread a little holiday cheer with this cute and festive glass figurine Christmas ornament that is guaranteed to bring a smile to everyone's face. With several styles to choose from, you're sure to find a fun way to bring some joy to your holiday decor — hand-blown into handcrafted molds, these figural glass ornaments as unique as you are. Hand-painted and classically designed, you can be sure that you are getting a beautiful and one of a kind decoration that you will be proud to hang on your Christmas tree. Proud to offer a fine line of unique and finely crafted figural glass ornament to give that personal touch to your holiday decor.