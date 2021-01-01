Dialysis Technician Designs for Dialysis Nurse Nurse Nephrology One Thankful Dialysis Technician Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

You are looking for an awesome dialysis outfit? Then is this funny dialysis technician nephrology tech design the right one. It's a great idea for dialysis tech or nurse who love their job. Wear it proudly to work or in your free time. Get this now. This funny dialysis technician design for women and men who love their nephrology and nursing job. Show that you are a proud nurse. On the dialysis motive is the quote One Thankful Dialysis Technician. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only