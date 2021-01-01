Nur Pendant Light by Dounia Home - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (DHNMN-B)

The Nur Pendant Light by Dounia Home was designed in 2015 and is handmade in Morocco. The Nur Pendant Light features elaborate designs seen at the top of the shade creating a stunning and unique lighting effect when illuminated. This modern pendant light casts brilliant shadows towards the ceiling while creating a focused light at the base, making a perfect addition to dining and living spaces. Dounia Tamri-Loeper founded Marrakech-based Dounia Home as a lifestyle lighting brand that brings recognition and empowerment to Moroccan artisans. Inspired by Moroccos rich landscape, Dounia Home embraces traditional metalworking techniques and fuses them with modern elegance. Dounias pendant lights feature intricate hand-carved designs, using high-efficiency LED bulbs, that bring the vibrant colors and textures of Morocco to life. Shape: Globe. Color: Brass. Finish: Brass