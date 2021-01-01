Nüffe? Puppy Nüffe? Forest Dweller Rodent Cute Squirrel T-Shirt

The motif is a totally cute squirrel or chipmunk with a hazelnut in the hand and the saying "Nüffe? Puppy Nüffe?" A great gift idea for adults and children who find these little woodland creatures totally cute and love about everything. Squirrels are rodents that belong to the genus tree squirrels and feed on all types of nuts, seeds and fruits. They live on trees and are therefore super climbers. A great experience to see them jumping from tree to tree. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem