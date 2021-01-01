From radioactive rtr x-ray radioactivity rad tech gifts

Radioactive RTR X-Ray Radioactivity Rad Tech Gifts Nuclear Radiation Heartbeat EKG Pulse Fallout Symbol Sign Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This nice Novelty Graphic shows a nuclear radiation hazard warning sign symbol on a heartbeat ekg pulseline in vintage style. Makes a funny gift for nuclear engineer & rtr radiologic technican.Caution! Be ready for the radioactivity Fallout. This cool Design influences an occasion for energy engineering, nuc med, radiography graduation and radiologic technology radiology week. Nice Gift for x-ray radiology rad ct cat tech radiologist who work in clinical hospital with medical imaging fields. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com