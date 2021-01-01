From ethical pet
Ethical Pet Nubbins Lizard Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Small
Add some extra fun and excitement to your pup’s life with Ethical Pet’s Plush Nubbins Lizard dog toy. This adorable plush toy is easy to pick up and carry, thanks to the stuffing-free design—and no stuffing means no messy clean-up for you! It’s crafted a squeaker and multiple textures, including flexible rubber for added fun your dog won’t be able to resist. And for extra durability, this lizard is made with a Rip Stop mesh lining to help it withstand plenty of play. This tough yet loveable toy is paw-sitively perfect for a game of toss and fetch with your favorite canine companion.