Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, 3-Cups (uncooked), Stainless Black

Multi-menu cooking functions: Special settings for white/mixed riced, sushi rice, brown rice, GABA brown rice, long grain white rice, steel cut oatmeal and quick cooking Triple heater (bottom, side and lid) generate heat all around for even heating.Up to 3 cups / 0.54 liter. Capacity is measured in the approx. 6 oz. / 180mL rice measuring cup, using raw short grain white rice. Other grains may vary Dimensions (W x D x H):9-1/8 x 11-7/8 x 7-1/2 inches. Detachable and washable inner lid Easy to store retractable cord.Interchangeable melody and beep signal Removable steam vent cap allows for high-temperature cooking without messy overflows. Electrical rating : 120 Volts or 450 Watts.Micro computer automatically adjusts cooking temperature and time, Weight: 6.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Zojirushi