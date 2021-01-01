From globe electric
Globe Electric Novogratz x Globe 32" 1 Pendant Light, Brushed Steel Accent 60759, Matte Black with Black Cord
UPSCALE INDUSTRIAL: industrial elements are complemented by a matte black finish and a brushed steel accent to create a stunning upscale industrial pendant UNIQUE BOWL SHADE: finished with a white interior, the metal shade of this pendant has a bowl shape coupled with an elongated socket to create a truly unique shade BULB REQUIREMENTS: 1x E26/Medium Base 60W Bulb (sold separately) SHOP THE COLLECTION: two powerhouse forces come together to create a line of products that offer gorgeous appeal, stellar performance, easy placement and exceptional value – check out the Novogratz x Globe Electric Home Lighting Collection for dynamic and creative lighting MAKE IT SMART: automate your pendant light by adding a Globe Electric Smart bulb - simply screw it in and create different lighting solutions with your phone - set it to come on at dusk, change the color for each season, make it bright white for the morning or warm white for the evening - the options are endless! LIGHT YOUR HOME IN STYLE: matte black finish elevates this Pendant Light from a classic design to a gorgeous statement piece that will brighten your space for years to come EASY INSTALL: includes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installation, Manufacturer: Novogratz x Globe Electric