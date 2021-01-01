November 1949 72 Years Awesome Birthday Vintage 72nd Bday T-Shirt

Funny 72nd Birthday Born in November 1949 vintage design for men women. November birthday for dad, mom, uncle, brother, grandpa, husband. Awesome since November 1949, born in NOV 1949 72nd birthday retro. 72 y/o bday cool grunge tees. 72nd Birthday vintage tees, Funny sayings quotes for any 72 years old bday. Awesome since NOV 1949, perfect for men, women, wife, stepdad, stepmom, papa, grandma, boyfriend, retro 60's 72's 80's color 72 birthday party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem