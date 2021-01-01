From hilarious healthy eating veganism healthful
Novelty Vegetarian Vegetables Plants Body Fitness Enthusiast Tote Bag
Advertisement
Looking for a nice design to show while making salads? Whether you're a cook, baker, picky, this type of design can give more courage doing all your activity and hobbies! Ideal everyone that is into healthful grains and nuts, nutritious meals and dishes! This apparel makes an awesome remembrance to your mom, dad, auntie, uncle, sis, brother, mama, papa, bestfriend and family who loves coleslaw, gardening and farming! Give this every Christmas, thanksgiving, holidays, gatherings and any special day! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.