Novelty Electrician Patriotic Malediction Profanity Lover Premium T-Shirt

Looking for nice design to show while working on site? Whether you're an engineering student, artisan, lineman, oiler, wiremen, this type of design can give more courage doing all your activity and hobbies! Cool for everyone that is into electrical labor! This apparel makes awesome present your mom, dad, uncle, auntie, sis, brother, mama, papa, bestfriend, electrician, repairman and family who are expert on electricity, machinery tasks! Give this every birthday, Christmas, anniversary and any special day! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.