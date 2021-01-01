Novelty 2024 Election Campaign | '24 Grilled Cheese Premium T-Shirt

Funny Grilled Cheese 24 food combo design features a retro vintage 80s president campaign voting slogan parody. Wear as a food pairs joke go vote at the polls for your favorite presidential election candidate. For those that love Grilled Cheese Maker 2024 joke, memes, food bff quotes and food duo sayings. For those that have a body by Grilled Cheese diet. I love Grilled Cheese King or Queen This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.