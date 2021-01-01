From team shrimp and grits lovers gifts & decor co
Novelty 2022 Election Campaign | '22 Shrimp & Grits Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Shrimp & Grits 2022 food combo design features a retro vintage 80s president campaign voting slogan parody. Wear as a food pairs joke go vote at the polls for your favorite midterm election candidate. For those that love Shrimp n Grits 2022 joke, memes, food bff quotes and food duo sayings. For those that have a body by Shrimp & Grits diet. I love Shrimp & Grits for women, men, boys, girls, teenagers, and teens. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.