From team grilled cheese lovers gifts & decor co
Novelty 2022 Election Campaign | '22 Grilled Cheese Tote Bag
Funny Grilled Cheese 22 food combo design features a retro vintage 80s president campaign voting slogan parody. Wear as a food pairs joke go vote at the polls for your favorite midterm election candidate. For those that love Grilled Cheese Maker 2022 joke, memes, food bff quotes and food duo sayings. For those that have a body by Grilled Cheese diet. I love Grilled Cheese King or Queen 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.