From bread & butter lovers gifts & decor co
Novelty 2022 Election Campaign | '22 Bread and Butter Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Bread and Butter 22 food combo design features a retro vintage 80s president campaign voting slogan parody. Wear as a food pairs joke go vote at the polls for your favorite midterm election candidate. For those that love Bread and Butter 2022 joke, Bread and Butter memes, food bff quotes and food duo sayings. For those that have a body by Bread and Butter 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.