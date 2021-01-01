From naot
Naot Novel
Take your look to the next level with the Naot Novel heeled sandal. The slide offers easy slip-on wear while the strappy upper boasts a leather construction with stone accents and geometric cutouts. The Novel sandal is part of the Naot Avantgarde Collection and runs at a Medium width. Breathable leather lining. Anatomic cork and latex footbed is wrapped in leather and has a microfiber center to prevent slipping and molds to the shape of the foot. TPR outsole incorporates a metal shank for stability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 37 (US Women's 6), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.