KALATY Nova Titanium 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug, Silver

The KALATY 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug will add both beauty and comfort to your home. This rug has a modern style, offering a trendy addition to your existing decor. It has a 50% wool design, delivering enhanced thickness and comfort. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will be an eco-friendly option for your living area. It has a gradient print, creating an ombre effect that seamlessly transitions from one hue to the next. Designed with gray features, this loomed rug adds to the pleasant and chic ambiance of your space. Color: Titanium.