Nova Tempo Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Amber - Finish: Glossy - (IDB0064-20-BS-A-E2)

The Nova Tempo Wall Sconce from Hammerton Studio offers an unfussy elegance ideal for minimalist environments. A clever creation from the mind of Levi Wilson, its anchored to its mounting surface by a sleek aluminum strip that sends out a horizontal beam from its upper end. This beam holds a vertical stem that drops to a single socket, with any excess glare gentled by a diffuser of elegantly-shaped artisan glass that envelops it, adding a welcome warmth around the fixture. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Amber. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver