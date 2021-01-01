Nova LED Pendant by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Glossy - (LAB0068-01-GB-GB-C01-L3)

The Nova LED Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio infuses a space with a natural touch of light and nature-inspired charm. Crafted from artisan blown glass, its orb-shaped shade is given an irregular form to evoke the look of a natural smoothed pebble. Its integrated LED emits delicate light through a glass diffuser held at the shades center, while a contrasting metal stem and cap complete its simple contemporary aesthetic. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Globe. Color: Bronze. Finish: Gilded Brass