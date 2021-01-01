Nova Furniture Large Makeup Vanity Table Desk with Storage Drawers and Mirror Jewelry Armoire, Writing Computer Desk,White

Elegant vanity table with beautilful white finish,brings graceful style to bedroom or dressing room This vanity table has 2 drawers and 2 cases which provide enough space to store cosmetics,jewelry and other small items, which make your desktop look cleaner and tidier. Equipped with smooth sliding rails and large real glass mirror for making up,this vanity table has large desktop,special notch design on drawers,2 in 1 function.All these are done for convenience and practicality. Large desktop is prefect for working with laptop,two threading holes on desk to store cable,power cord and so on Mirror dimensions:27.5"*15.7",table dimensions:31.5"W*19.7"D*29.6"H,simple assembly is required (Just need to install the four table legs)