KALATY Nova Deep Navy 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug

The KALATY 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug is a perfect accessory to enhance your home. This rug features a modern style, upgrading your decor with a fresh, contemporary piece. It has a gradient print, seamlessly transitioning from one color hue to another. Designed with blue elements, this rectangular rug will bring a cool touch to your room. It has a 50% wool design, allowing it to tolerate frequent use. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it is a safer choice for your living area. Color: Deep Navy.