SAUDER Nova 34 in. Brown Medium Square Composite Coffee Table with Lift Top, Grand Walnut
Every living room needs the perfect coffee table. Create a beautiful centerpiece in your home when you add the modern style and unique design of this lift-top coffee table from the Nova Loft collection. This coffee table with lift top offers a spacious top surface with a partial top that lifts up and towards you to create a multifunctional surface that you can use to work on projects, browse the web on your laptop or enjoy a delicious meal while relaxing on the couch after a hard days work. Beneath the split top is a hidden storage area that is perfect for stowing away items like spare blankets and board games. This coffee table with storage also includes a divided storage shelf for additional storage and display of items like your favorite books, decorative plants, knick-knacks and magazines. Attractive from every angle, it's finished on all sides for versatile placement in your home. Finished in Grand Walnut and paired with a durable, black powder coated metal frame, this metal and wood coffee table is just what your home is desperately missing.