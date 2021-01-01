Nourison Waverly Sun N' Shade Blue Multicolor 5'x8' Beach Area Rug, Light Blue

Sun n' shade collection by waverly offers a fresh perspective on indoor/outdoor rugs. The exciting color palettes and myriad designs add a timeless quality to waverly's keen sense of today's style. These versatile outdoor rugs are ideal for patio and poolside alike, and can withstand almost all outdoor conditions. A classic floral and paisley design truly shines in brilliant multicolor shades, offset by a brilliant sky blue background. This sirena song indoor-outdoor rug from waverly's sun n shade collection is expertly fabricated to withstand sun and storm, and brings life and fun to high traffic outdoors areas like patios and decks.