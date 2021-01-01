From ashley furniture
Nourison Nourison Quarry 4' X 6' Persian Area Rug, Ivory/Gray
Create a sense of tranquility with the sophisticated quarry collection. Its subtle, mineral-inspired colors mirror the beauty of natural stone with a dash of artful elegance. choose from intriguing abstracts or modern expressions of classic persian design. Put your home in the vanguard of contemporary decor with this compelling collection of area rugs. Indulgently soft yet durable in a power-loomed blend of 80% polypropylene, 20% polyester. Made in turkey. The beauty of traditional persian "garden rug" design takes on fresh appeal with the mineral palette of the quarry collection. Its slate gray and sand beige details sparkle on an alabaster ground. Center medallion and intricate border complete the look of this endlessly intriguing area rug.