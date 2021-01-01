From ashley furniture
Nourison Nourison Nomad Nmd04 Aqua Multicolor 7'x10' Large Rug, Aqua
The nomad collection transports you to a vibrant and colorful moroccan rug market, with richly hued tribal rugs that feature a combination of exciting designs, multicolor fringes, and plush, luxurious fibers. Irregular diamond designs on dramatic abrash fields will bring a sense of global inspiration and energy to any room in your home. Hand-drawn diamond patterns and figures grace a deeply striated blue and ivory field, creating a truly arresting tribal decor statement with this nomad collection rug. Soft, low-pile shag texture and braided tassel finish make this the perfect accent rug for casual comfort, bringing a skandinavian influence to your favorite room.