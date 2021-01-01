From ashley furniture
Nourison Graphic Illusions 2'x4' Gray Area Rug, Parchment
Striking, bold patterns define this collection of tantalizing rugs. Featuring an exciting hand-carved high-low texture and contemporary color palette, these contemporary area rugs will add a distinctive flair to any setting. Indulge the senses and make a bold statement with these durable and captivating creations. Interlocking tri-tone spheres of charcoal, black, and smoke hover over an understated background that's strikingly bordered in black, as they swirl together in a study of harmonious contrasts. Dynamic, graphic and replete with the exquisite texture of high-loop pile construction and gorgeous hand carving, this rug represents the height of approachable modernity.