Nourison Contour 2'x4' Blue Area Rug, Blue
These beautiful, handcrafted rugs feature transitional and contemporary patterns in a rich color palette. Select designs have exquisite detail carved deeply into the dense, cut-and-loop pile for dramatic texture and striking contrast. This collection is simply beautiful to look at and enduring in quality. In brilliant shades of sky blue, coral, gold and grass green, a cheerful, oversized floral design truly shines. Featuring fine hand carving and a lavish cut and loop pile fabrication for a sumptuous texture, this contour collection area rug from nourison exudes an easy élan that is as inviting to the eye as it is alluring to the touch.