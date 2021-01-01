From ashley furniture
Nourison Baja Pink And Blue 4'x6' Southwestern Area Rug, Pink/Blue
Tribal influences, warm sunny colors, and the casual comfort of a flat weave area rug define the appeal of our baja collection. These collectible contemporary area rugs are ideal for the modern room as well as traditional and eclectic rooms. The tribal designs reference moroccan, ikat, and kilim trends in home decor. Beautifully produced with natural cotton fibers, these stylish area rugs with their exciting color combinations and fringe finish offer the look of handmade, artisanal weavings at such an affordable price, you can indulge in multiples. And, they are reversible! Bring a cool, casual vibe into your home with the vibrant baja collection. Stunning sunrise colors of pink and blue dominate the design of this ikat style area rug from the tribal baja collection. Vivid orange details add another bright touch to enliven your room. Stripes, medallions and wonderful abstract vines create rhythmic graphic appeal in a flat weave, kilim area rug designed for casual elegance. Reversible for twice the wear!