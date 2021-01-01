From true botanicals
True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo
True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo: This is an incredibly luxurious, gorgeous-smelling, rich shampoo that somehow manages to foam beautifully without SLS or other toxins, and leaves your hair bouncy, shiny, and full of health. A mix of lemon and orange peel, ylang ylang, sweet violet, and mimosa tenuiflora bark extract leaves hair smelling insanely fresh; the chic aluminum container is also brilliantly practical in terms of getting every last precious drop.8 oz.