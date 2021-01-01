Note Side Table by Blu Dot - Color: Blue (NT1-LRGSID-MR)

Advertisement
The Note Side Table by Blue Dot is a creative statement of contemporary style. Its attractive, minimalist aesthetic is characterized by a slim powder-coated steel spine and matching circular surface and base, while convenient rubber feet protect hardwood floors and ensure stability. Place this table next to a sofa or favorite armchair and complete a trendy and functional interior. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Shape: Round. Color: Blue.