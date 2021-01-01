Not All Heroes Wear Capes Some Donate Milk Breastfeeding T-Shirt

Breastfeeding Awareness this August should be exciting, exciting and memorable. Wear this design to raise more knowledge on the natural way of feeding a baby; Not All Heroes Wear Capes Some Donate Milk Breastfeeding Crunchy mom, breastfeeding mothers, breast milk donor, lactivist, pediatrician, family and friends who support breastfeeding would love to have a humorous design to raise awareness about natural feeding, donating breastmilk, pumping breastmilk etc. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem