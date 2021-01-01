Nostick Saucepan,Saucepan With Lid,Saucepan Nonstick,Multipurpose Pot,Saucepan With Glass Lid Solid Wood Handle Nonstick Saucepan Stone Coating PFOA-F

Features:Superior Nonstick Performance: This nonstick saucepan is made of aluminum, including 2 heat-conducting layers, a rust and abrasion resistant coating for ultra-durability, heats quickly and evenly. 5 layers inner coating provides superior nonstick performance. The inner marble coating is easy to clean and PFOA free, ideal for healthy cookingWooden Handle & Glass lid: The handle is made of wood and stainless steel, not easy to break and stay cool while cooking. Ergonomic design makes it is comfortable to grip. High-temperature resistance glass lid shows the food directly, making it easy to control the cooking processPour Spout Design: The edge of the pan is designed with a pour spout, which will allow the soup to pour smoothly and avoid spillingMulti-purpose: Excellent for liquid food such as water, soup, milk and sauce, as well as grains, pasta, egg, rice and vegetables. It can be used as a fry pan, saucepan and saute pan. Applies to induction, glass, electric stovetop, also applies to gas stovetopTips for Use: Do not let the flame burn the coating directly; Do not use hard utensils. Recommend use nylon, silicone or wooden utensils to protect the nonstick coating. Better with few drops of oils or butter before cooking. Please contact us if you meet any problems of quality, we will take our responsibilities.Number of Lid(s): 1Ventilated Lid: YesStrainer / Insert Included: NoPreseasoned: NoPouring Rims: NoHanging: NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Type: Stock potCapacity (Capacity: 3 Qts.): 3Capacity (Capacity: 2.3 Qts.): 2.3Color: BlackPrimary Material: Stainless Steel (18/10)Non Stick: YesNon Stick Type: Ceramic CoatingLayers of Non Stick: 5Enameled: NoLayers of Enamel: Plys (Layers of Metal): SolidLid(s) Included: YesLid Material: Tempered GlassStove Type Compatibility: Gas;Induction;Electric Coil Cook TopOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeHandle Material Type: WoodCool Touch Handle(s): YesScratch Resistant (Metal Utensil Safe): NoStackable / Space Saving: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePTFE Free: NoPFOA Free: NoDesigner: Designer Type: Stovetop Safe: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Complex Color Names: rustDimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side (Capacity: 2.3 Qts.): 7.3Overall Width - Side to Side (Capacity: 3 Qts.): 8.5Length (Including Handle) (Capacity: 2.3 Qts.): 13.4Length (Including Handle) (Capacity: 3 Qts.): 14.6Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Capacity: 2.3 Qts.): 3.15Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Capacity: 3 Qts.): 3.54Overall Product Weight (Capacity: 2.3 Qts.): 2.25Overall Product Weight (Capacity: 3 Qts.): 2.72Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Capacity: 2.3 Qts.