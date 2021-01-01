Northridge 8 Pieces Rattan Sunbrella Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Turn up your patio's wow factor with this eight-piece conversation set. Constructed from powder-coated aluminum frames and UV- and fade-resistant woven wicker, it’s designed to stand up to outdoor environments. Its cushions aren't a snooze, either. They’re made from multi-layered weatherproof foam and feature a PVC mesh bottom that allows water to completely drain from the base. Six accent pillows are included to toss on to complete the look. Whether you're placing it on the patio or by the pool, this set has plenty of seating for your closest friends during cocktail hour or a holiday weekend BBQ. Cushion Color: Acrylic Royal Blue