From eurographics
Northern Lights Yellowknife 1000-Piece Puzzle
Advertisement
Eurographics Northern Lights - Yellowknife 1,000 pc puzzle. Box Size: 10" x 14" x 2.37". Finished puzzle size 19.25" x 26.5". The Northern Lights Shine. Yellowknife is the best location in the world for viewing the aurora borealis. As the nights grow longer, the green, red and mauve lights of aurora borealis, or northern lights, are absolutely brilliant in their dance across the sky. Puzzle measures 19.25x26.6 inches completed.