From all seasons bedding
Northern Exposure Sheet Set Full
Advertisement
Set Includes: Our Full Sheet set includes 1 Flat Sheet measuring 81" x 96", 1 Fitted Sheet measuring 54" x 75" and 2 Standard Pillowcases measuring 21" x 31". It is available in a range of appealing colors, presenting an opportunity to decorate your bedroom on different occasions. This set utilizes a simple, luxurious sateen design that has the potential to improve anyone’s sleeping experience. Material: Crafted from the finest Polycotton yarns that are incredibly soft and comfortable to sleep on and a perfect present on any occasion like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Our Sheet set are naturally breathable and absorbent, making them ideal for warmer climates. Wash Care Instuctions: Wash before using.Wash separately.Machine wash cold,gentle cycle.Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed.Tumble dry low heat.Remove promptly when dry. Certification: This Sheet set is an OEKO-TEX certified skin friendly product, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards. We are amongst the largest manufacturers of terry towels in the world.