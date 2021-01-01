North Star Diamond Charm Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 7 - Also in: 7.5, 8, 8.5, 10, 6.5, 6, 9, 9.5, 5.5, 5

Brighten up your life every day and every night with the North Star Charm Ring. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.14 carats of diamonds are used in an individual plate prong setting. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is offered in custom sizes. The ring thickness ranges from 2.5mm to 13mm. The ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.